CHEMISTRY DEPT ANALYSING BLOOD SAMPLES OF SUSPECTED FOOD POISONING VICTIM

KUALA LUMPUR, The Toxicology Division of the Forensic Science Analysis Centre, Department of Chemistry Malaysia (Chemistry Malaysia) is conducting an analysis of blood samples of a two-year-old victim who died due to a suspected food poisoning. In a statement, Chemistry Malaysia said it had received the samples from the police, adding that the analysis of the blood samples would be expedited. 'The investigating officers will be informed as soon as the analysis is completed,' read the statement. It said Chemistry Malaysia is always committed to prioritising people's needs using the existing science and technology advancements. Yesterday, a two-year-old child and a 17-year-old boy died after consuming food from a programme at a religious school in Gombak, Selangor, on Saturday. Source: BERNAMA News Agency