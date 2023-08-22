CHED vows to continue improving quality of higher education

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has vowed to deliver improved quality higher education as it topped the most trusted government agencies in the second quarter survey of Octa Research Tunog ng Masa (TNM). In a statement, CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III said the commission's achievement reflected the intensive efforts of all its personnel to boost its programs and initiatives. "These achievements will spur us not only to continue but also improve the delivery of higher education programs in the country. This is a team effort," de Vera said. "CHED succeeds only because its employees in the whole country work hard, and because our public and private HEIs (higher education institutions) efficiently implement free higher education and other programs," he said. The survey showed that around eight out of 10 Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of CHED across socioeconomic classes. It secured the highest rank with an 80 percent trust and performance rating. It was followed by the Department of Education (DepEd) with 79 percent, Philippine National Police (PNP) with 76 percent, as well as the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with 75 and 73 percent, respectively. De Vera also thanked the public for their support of the commission's programs. "We in CHED are thankful for the trust and confidence of the Filipino people as we become the top-rated government agency as shown in the survey," he said. The commission particularly showed a strong performance in Visayas with 91 percent satisfied, 9 percent undecided, and zero percent dissatisfied. It registered 86 percent satisfaction in the National Capital Region and Mindanao, while it got 71 percent in the balanced Luzon. The survey released on Monday was conducted among 1,200 respondents nationwide from July 22 to 26

Source: Philippines News Agency