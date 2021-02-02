CHED eyes 2nd sem start of limited F2F classes in med courses

Limited face-to-face classes for some medicine and health-allied courses will resume in the second semester, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chief J. Prospero Prospero de Vera III said on Monday.

In a televised Laging Handa briefing, de Vera said only schools that have retrofitted their facilities following the standards set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases can do so.

So far, these schools include Our Lady of Fatima in Valenzuela and Ateneo de Manila in Quezon City.

“The others, they cannot start yet unless approved by CHED. The application is ongoing and we don’t know yet because they need to be inspected first, in the next two to three weeks, we can find out how many will be approved because we will simultaneously visit these schools,” he added.

Citing that the base hospital of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine is the Philippine General Hospital, de Vera confirmed that it has been approved to resume with limited in-person classes in advance.

“Pinayagan na mag-pilot, ‘yung mga interns ay mga ga-graduate na medical students sa UP-PGH at wala naman infection hanggang ngayon. Ibig sabihin nasusunod ang protocols na ginawa ng hospital at ng eskwelahan (The interns and graduating students of UP-PGH were allowed to pilot [limited face-to-face classes] and there are no reported infections until now. It means that the protocols set by the hospital and the school are strictly observed),” de Vera said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte approved limited physical classes for students in medical and health-allied programs to avoid shortage of supply of health professionals nationwide.