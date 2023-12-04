CHED Affirms Zero Tolerance for Violence in Educational Institutions

Manila, Philippines - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III emphasized on Monday that violence has no place in higher education institutions. This statement comes in the wake of a bombing at the Dimaporo gymnasium in Mindanao State University (MSU) - Marawi campus during a Catholic mass on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, who also serves as the Chairman of the MSU Board of Regents, CHED strongly condemns such acts of violence. He assured that university policies would be reviewed to enhance safety and security measures, aiming to prevent a recurrence of similar horrific events.

De Vera called upon other higher education institutions to follow suit in reviewing and reinforcing their safety protocols. He expressed CHED’s commitment to working with MSU's president and officials to provide necessary counselling and support to those affected, particularly staff and students. De Vera also urged the public to pray for the victims, their families, and the MSU community as authorities work to ensure security and protection for all.