Checkpoints put up as ASF confirmed in 2 Isabela towns

Two towns in Isabela have confirmed cases of African swine fever (ASF), which prompted officials to establish checkpoints at the entry and exit points of the province.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Cagayan Valley has confirmed ASF cases in Mallig and Quirino towns, which are near the ASF affected Tabuk City in neighboring Kalinga province.

DA Cagayan Valley Regional Director Narciso Edillo said they deployed law enforcement teams at the entry and exit points to and from Isabela at the boundaries of Kalinga, Ifugao and Benguet provinces.

"We have constant or regular monitoring of the quarantine checkpoints to ensure that the ASF will not spread in other areas," he added.

Fumigation of piggery farms has also been done in the affected areas of Mallig and Quirino.

Edillo said they have been looking into reports that the disease on hogs in Isabela came from ASF infected pigs from Kalinga.

Source: Philippines News Agency