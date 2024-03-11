Checkpoints, civilian registry set up to prevent forest fire

Police checkpoints and a registry of civilians going to the mountains are now in place in the landlocked town of Nueva Era in Ilocos Norte as a proactive measure to prevent forest fires in the municipality. In a memorandum addressed to the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, and all punong barangays (village chiefs), Nueva Era town Mayor Aldrin Garvida urged all concerned authorities to implement necessary measures to avoid the incidence of forest fires, which is prevalent during summer. Record shows that Ilocos Norte already have nine forest fires from January to February 2024, five of which were traced in Nueva Era town. 'The checkpoints are manned by the PNP and they shall keep a registry of all residents who are going to the mountains which shall include among others, the name and address of the person, specific place or area of their destination, and their purpo se,' Garvida said. He also advised the 11 village chiefs in the municipality to require all residents in their respective villages to register their purpose and place of destination every time they go up the mountains. According to the BFP, the major causes of fire incidents are open flame from rubbish fire, smoking, ignition of materials from ember, the open flame in farmlands, electrical ignition caused by a loose connection, open flame from cooking, fireworks, arcing, overheated home appliances, and open flame from kaingin (slash and burn) and kerosene lamps. With the increasing number of wildfires during summer, the BFP, in coordination with the Ilocos Norte government, has tapped the assistance of the 4th Marine Brigade, the Philippine Army and local disaster risk management and reduction units of the province to help in their efforts to prevent fire incidents in the province. 'The Ilocos Norte police is now regularly patrolling forested areas to ensure fire safety,' Fire Supt. Roxanne Annie Parado, Ilocos Norte provincial fire marshal, said in an earlier interview. Parado said that based on previous records, the wildfires in Ilocos Norte are mostly 'accidental fires' caused by dry weather, discarded lit cigarettes, open fires from campers or hikers, wildlife hunters and burning of agriculture wastes. 'Investigation of forest fire incidents are challenging for us because by the time we get there to respond, any possible suspects have already fled so it is hard for us to determine what and who caused the fire,' she said. With the proactive measures being implemented by local government units and the inter-agency task force to prevent wildfires, Parado expressed hopes that hazardous fires will be prevented. Source: Philippines News Agency