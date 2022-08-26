Chase the moon with VistaJet

CHASE THE MOON WITH VISTAJET: TOP FIVE EXQUISITE JOURNEYS TO CELEBRATE IN 2022

Hong Kong, August 23, 2022: The full moon brings a layer of magic and mystery that fascinates mankind. VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, presents its top five unique full moon experiences not to be missed in 2022.

There are numerous full moon rituals across different cultures, with many celebrating the joy of family reunions. VistaJet Members can make unforgettable memories with once-in-a-lifetime adventures across the globe to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. These experiences cover a range of fascinating destinations – from bespoke staycations in China and learning the ancient traditions of Japan, to exploring the extraordinary natural wonders of Southeast Asia and discovering the myth of Greek Oracles and the incredible civilization of the Incas.

Moonlight Staycations in China

with The House Collective

To celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, VistaJet is moving from the air to the ground with a series of luxurious staycations enriched with tailor-made hospitality from The House Collective — a group of refined, highly individual properties that defy comparison, with The Opposite House in Beijing, The Upper House in Hong Kong, The Temple House in Chengdu and The Middle House in Shanghai. From exquisite seasonal menus to private wellness experiences, make your Mid-Autumn Festival shine this year.

Mooncakes are a signature delicacy of the festival, and The House Collective will curate unique mooncake pairing experiences tailored to the preferences of VistaJet Members — including a cocktail masterclass experience with the mixologist from Salisterra at The Upper House. These experiences are designed to complement and enhance the flavors of this year’s mooncakes while enjoying expertly mixed tipples.

Malaysia

With a Michelin-starred restaurant at The Opposite House in Beijing, Chengdu Panda Base and culture tours with The Temple House, along with an intimate sanctuary at The Middle House in the heart of Shanghai, pleasures abound at The House Collective.

Full Moon Adventures

with Ariodante

The Oracles in Greece

A magical and thrilling adventure under the auspice of Selena, the goddess of the moon, where history blends with mythology and astronomy, designed as a journey of initiation into the ancient divinatory arts.

This bespoke two-week trip by land and sea across the Greek regions of Epirus, Peloponnese and Attica takes VistaJet Members to walk in the footsteps of the Greek gods, heroes and historical figures like Homer, Pythia the priestess of Delphi, Aristotle, and more. Alongside archaeologists, historians and artists, visit places not accessible to the public, museums, historical sites, and even see the gates to the underworld.

Through exclusive visits and private gastronomic experiences, guests share an incredible journey ending with a private artistic performance in a UNESCO site where ancient Greek and Chinese poetry and divination come together under the full moon. Key destinations include Athens, Ioannina, Corfu, Nafplion, Porto-Heli and Epidaurus.

In Search of the Lost City of the Incas

Embark on an awe-inspiring adventure to discover the Inca civilization, the largest empire in pre-Columbian America, from the origins of their empire to their annihilation by the Spanish conquistadors in 1572. During this three-week journey in search of the Lost City of the Incas, VistaJet Members will discover the civilization from which the Incas descended, the remains of the empire and other incredible sites including the rainbow mountain, the mummies of Arequipa, the condors of Colca Valley and the mysterious Nazca lines. Other exciting activities include flying over the Sacred Valley of the Incas in a hot air balloon, diving into Lake Titicaca, accessing secretive historical places, and sharing an extraordinary display of Chinese lanterns in Machu Pichu under the full moon with your family.

Key destinations include La Paz, Tiwanaku, Lake Titicaca (island of the sun and island of the moon), Raqchi Archaeological Park, Vinicuna, Sacred Valley (Aguas Calientes, Moray, Ollantaytambo, Machu Picchu, Cusco), Arequipa, Colca Valley, Nazca, Vilcabamba and Lima.

In Pursuit of the Moon Queen

From the cultural melting pot of Kuala Lumpur and the small chain of volcanic islands rising out of the deep that makes up the Spice Islands to the limestone isles of Raja Ampat and the sumptuous yet critically endangered tigers of Sumatra, this is a once-in-a-lifetime voyage through remote, unforgettable locations. The three-week journey begins in Kuala Lumpur before flying southeast to Ambon, where VistaJet Members embark on a magical cruise in search of Yoisi, the Moon-Queen of the Moluccans and Nyi Roro Kidul, the queen of the Southern Sea in Javanese mythology. A cruise in pursuit of the moon will take you to explore these remote islands that were, in the 16th century, an important strategic base for the highly profitable spice trade and are today a natural treasure of incredible beauty and history.

On board a magnificent 65m wooden sailing yacht, Members will cruise through the Spice Islands to discover natural wonders underwater, meet with the Alifuru tribe to witness a traditional warrior dance, visit the Manuela National Park to see endemic wildlife, walk through the historical nutmeg plantations in Banda Bearm, and even take part in the Kora-Kora war ceremonial in Pulau Ai. After stopping on the tiny island of Koon, a veritable natural aquarium of turquoise waters, we will sail north towards Misool and Raja Ampat, the world’s most bio-diverse marine ecosystem.

The journey concludes on the island of Sumatra, where Members can spend the remaining days of the trip helping to protect the last majestic tigers of Sumatra in a private conservation area in the Sumatran rain forest.

A Refined Tsukimi in Japan

During Tsukimi in Japan, family and friends gather under the full moon with seasonal food and sake as offerings to the moon, traditionally as a prayer for a good harvest. VistaJet’s version of Tsukimi brings Members to Japan, following the moon’s phases to create refined Kaisekis (traditional Japanese multi-course dinner) at every step. The trip will culminate in an extraordinary private ceremony to the full moon held in one of Japan’s most beautiful temples with an unseen dance and taiko performance.

Along the journey, guests will discover the three classical Japanese arts of refinement (kadō — the way of flowers, kōdō — the way of fragrance, and chadō — the way of tea) in iconic private locations such as Imperial Villa, an ancient temple, and the home of a distinguished art collector. Discover Japanese calligraphy on the floor elevated into pure art with one of the most renowned Japanese calligraphy artists and enjoy a refined saké tasting with the Geishas in Kyoto.

This is a sophisticated ten-day-long voyage through Japan’s ancient traditions, history, philosophy and arts. A one-of-a-kind voyage linking the origins of Japan by meeting with the country’s oldest tribe, the Ainu people, discovering the ruins of Asuka (the Imperial capital from 538 to 710 AD), sites such as Engaku-Ji, Eikando, Toshogu, and so much more. This trip can be extended to discover some of the most outstanding natural places in Japan and see the incredible wildlife of those remote areas.

For more details, please visit https://www.vistajet.com/ privateworld/.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company — flying corporations, governments and private clients on its fleet of iconic silver and red business jets to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where clients have access to an entire fleet while paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers clients a bespoke subscription of flight hours, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Clients can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry’s first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) — the world’s number one on demand charter operator, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation. Vista clients have access to a global Members’ fleet of over 350 aircraft, including Global 7500, Global 6000, Falcon 7X, Gulfstream 450, Legacy 600 and Challenger 350 jets.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

About The House Collective

The House Collective by Swire Hotels is a group of refined, highly individual properties that defy comparison. The Opposite House in Beijing, The Upper House in Hong Kong, The Temple House in Chengdu and The Middle House in Shanghai are all uniquely imagined properties for seasoned travellers who seek a different, intimate and personalised experience in luxury travel. Each House is a sophisticated, singular piece of design, created by talented architects and designers, that reflect the unique qualities of their surroundings.

About Ariodante

Ariodante are travel alchemists that create travel dreams. An Ariodante experience is more than a mere trip. It’s a work of art, imagined and carefully crafted exclusively for clients. It’s an adventure for those who value rarity in its most authentic form and want to travel beyond luxury. It’s for those seeking magic. Created to challenge the travel industry and to raise the bar when it comes to luxury, exclusivity, and creativity, Ariodante has built a solid reputation over the years for achieving incredible money can’t buy experiences that seem impossible for others. A key part of every trip is to leave a positive impact. Their trips help to support projects, people, and places of cultural or natural significance, preserving them for generations to come and believe that “Nothing should cost the earth”. From protecting our planet, to protecting traditions and culture, Ariodante believes that travel should be beneficial for all. From their 200% Carbon offset program to their stance on single-use plastics, they believe that the world should be better off after a trip.

For more information, please visit ariodantetravel.com

