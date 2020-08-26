Charter Day marks unity of Ilonggos vs. Covid-19

The celebration of this city’s 83rd Charter Day anniversary on Tuesday provided a venue for the local government to honor Ilonggos who remain united in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The celebration may not be as grand as those we had in the past years, but I believe that the true essence of why we commemorate the Charter Day is the unity of each and every Ilonggo,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in his message during the virtual celebration held Tuesday evening.

Treñas said Iloilo City was fortunate because of the strong public-private partnership in the metropolis.

The private sector, he said, especially the business community has been “tirelessly helping the city government in addressing concerns about Covid-19”.

“Our celebration may be simple, but acknowledging the true essence of the Charter Day makes it special. Iloilo City Charter Day is not really about the colorful parades and flamboyant ceremonies, but rather, it is about you, me, us. It is about what you have done for your fellow Ilonggos and your contribution to our beloved city,” Treñas said.

Iloilo City also scaled down its celebration last year amid concerns over the high incidence of dengue fever, which claimed 14 lives.

The metropolis was also in a state of mourning after several of its residents died in the August 3, 2019 sea tragedy at the Iloilo Strait.

“Last year, we scaled down our Charter Day celebration because we could not afford to have grand merriment while many were sick and suffering from the dengue outbreak,” he said.

However, this year, the city is confronted with an even more challenging situation due to Covid-19, which Treñas said “has become a serious threat to public health, and has affected the economy on a global scale.”

The nearly 20-minute virtual commemoration, anchored on the theme “Ilonggos at the Forefront of the New Normal”, was highlighted by a music video that paid tribute to donors and front-liners and featured a mosaic of the entries for the Charter Day photo contest.

The conversion of Iloilo into a city was contained in Commonwealth Act 57 and was amended by Commonwealth Act 138.

Its inauguration was first set on July 16, 1937, but was postponed to August 25 that year, pending the appointment of a permanent mayor.

Source: Philippines News Agency