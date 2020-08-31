Charter allows release of decisions in aid of legislation: Lizada

Civil Service Commission (CSC) Commissioner Aileen Lizada on Monday said the CSC charter itself states that it allows the commission to release decisions and resolutions in aid of legislations.

“Mismong CSC Citizen’s charter amended 2020 edition ay pumapayag po para mag-release kami ng decisions and resolutions (The CSC Citizen’s charter amended 2020 edition itself allows the release of decisions and resolutions),” Lizada said, as she maintained her claim that CSC chairperson Alicia Rosa-Bala made guidance to suppress information regarding cases filed in the commission against PhilHealth officials.

During a Laging Handa public briefing aired over state-run PTV4 on Monday, Lizada explained that under the subject “Request for a certified true copy of CSC decisions or resolutions”, Item number four, “Courts and administrative bodies exercising quasi-judicial and or investigative functions, by means of the compulsory process of subpoena duces tecum in aid of investigation and or determination of resolution of pending cases”.

This is her rebuttal to an earlier statement issued by CSC on August 26 which states that: “As a matter of protocol, CSC Chairperson Bala observes the sub judice rule (restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to judicial proceedings to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice)[i] especially with cases pending adjudication with the Commission”.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued on August 28, Bala denied giving orders to “suppress” the sharing of information regarding cases involving PhilHealth officials and employees.

“I am categorically stating that as the CSC Chairperson, I made no directive, guidance or insinuations for the Commission to suppress information in any case, whether on Philhealth or on any other government agency,” Bala said.

Lizada, meanwhile, stood by her statement during the hearing.

“Hindi po iyon false; iyon ho ay totoo. The records will bear me out, iyong recording po and that is why nakasulat nga ako ng memo, nagri-react po ako na bakit hindi iyong message nga, ay naka-reflect sa minutes (That is not false, that is true. The records will bear me out and that is why I wrote a memo reacting why her message was not reflected on the minutes),” she said.

Lizada said she has no idea as to the motive, saying she just recently learned that Bala was a former ex-officio member of PhilHealth Board of Directors.

Lizada clarified that she only wants to closely look at the pattern of cases from 2010 to 2020 prolonging or delaying the procedure.

She said she asked her legal team to be thorough in examining and to ask for the case records.

Moving forward with the continuous investigation done by the CSC on alleged PhilHealth corruption and anomalies, Lizada said she would like to get more evidence and look at patterns with the end result of crafting policies to avoid doing the same mistake in the future.

Lizada also called on all government workers to keep their integrity intact in serving the public.

“Let us pride ourselves with professionalism, integrity, excellence and spirituality. Let us do our best for the public that we serve, whom we serve. The higher ranks, the higher we go; the higher ranks we have, the lower we must go. We must serve with humility, utmost humility, integrity, honesty. Let us lead by example,” Lizada said.

Source: Philippines News Agency