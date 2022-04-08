﻿Charity, best form of penance: CBCP head

An official of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday urged the faithful to share their blessings and help those in need, especially the poor, as a way to express their devotion ahead of the Holy Week.

In an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas, CBCP president and Caloocan bishop Pablo Virgilio David said charity towards the poor is the most important penance that can be undertaken for the annual observance.

He also said forms of physical sacrifice such as self-flagellation and crucifixion are discouraged by the church.

David, meanwhile, appealed to the faithful to strictly observe safety health protocols during Holy Week activities.

“We know that the pandemic is subsiding, let us not let our guards down, we still have to continue following the health protocols so that we can really control this pandemic together,” the Catholic prelate said.

“Let’s continue to wear face masks and continue to observe physical distancing,” he added.

Earlier, the Department of Health appealed to the Catholic Church and the public to avoid certain activities in observance of Holy Week that could cause the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases in the country.

These include the kissing of images of saints and the crucifixion.

Catholics around the world will be observing Holy Week from Palm Sunday on April 10 until Easter Sunday on April 17.

The annual observance commemorates the sacrifice, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Source: Philippines News Agency