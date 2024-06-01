CHANDRASEKARAN’S DEATH A BIG LOSS FOR ESSCOM

LAHAD DATU, The passing of Datuk M Chandrasekaran, 56, who died this morning, is a great loss for the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM). ESSCOM Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said the late Chandrasekaran, who had been the ESSCOM Chief of Staff (Land Operations) since May 5, 2020, was a dedicated officer when carrying out his duties and had good manners. "His demise is felt...the deceased was an officer with extensive experience, was diligent and honest, even in friendship he was a good person. "Condolences to the family members of the deceased," he told Bernama. Meanwhile, ESSCOM Loyalty Services Division officer (BKK) Iqbal Rais said Chandrasekaran was a person with extensive knowledge in the field of policing in Sabah and possessed leadership qualities that were respected by many. Iqbal also said that the deceased had a friendly personality, always ready with a smile, and this made him easily approachable. "He was friendly to all ESSCOM officers and staff, as well as to the public; he was very e asy to deal with," he added. Former ESSCOM BKK director Ab Rasil Hajatil, who is now the director of the Melaka Information Department, said that the deceased was a good person and his demise is considered a loss for the national security forces. "A great loss for ESSCOM, because the deceased helped a lot in determining the policies and operations of ESSCOM, especially land operations. Earlier, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed Chandrasekaran's death at the Sabah Women's and Children's Hospital in Likas, Kota Kinabalu. Chandrasekaran, who joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1994, had served as the Kota Kinabalu district police chief between 2014 and 2018. Source: BERNAMA News Agency