Cha-Cha resolution returns to drawing board

The chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments will send the resolution seeking to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution back to the drawing board to consider the proposals of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Federalism and Constitutional Reform.

In an interview on Tuesday, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said the committee would re-open its hearings to discuss the proposed Charter amendments presented by the inter-agency body along with the panel's previously-approved resolution.

The House panel has approved in a closed-door meeting a resolution of both houses on Charter change (Cha-cha) in December last year, which proposes to extend the terms of elected officials, increase the composition of the Senate, and require the President and the Vice President to be elected as a team, among others.

So we go back to the drawing board. We are going back to hear their proposals. So we are therefore not going to proceed yet with the plenary discussions on the proposed amendments, Rodriguez said.

We are going to re-open (panel deliberations) so that we can hear the proposals by the members of Congress and also go back to public hearings with the presence of media so that we will be able to assure that this is not secretive, he added.

Among the notable proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution presented by the inter-agency body is the fiscal strengthening of the local government units (LGUs), which shall have a just share, as determined by the law on the basis of their financial needs, organizational capacities, and resources, in all national taxes.

It seeks to constitutionalize the Mandanas ruling which will increase the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) given to LGUs and establish Regional Development Authorities that will make the current recommendatory Regional Development Councils into decision-making bodies.

Other constitutional amendment tackle campaign finance transparency, anti-turncoatism, anti-political dynasty, and removal of the explicit foreign equity limitations, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency