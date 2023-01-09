Certificate of eligibility can now be secured in any reg’l office

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has made the requests for Certification of Eligibility (COE) more convenient.

Civil service eligibles may now request and secure their COE and its authenticated copies in any of the 16 regional offices regardless of their place of examination.

This new development comes with the completion of a system called the Internal Civil Service Eligibility Verification System approved last Dec. 16, 2022.

The system allows CSC-authorized verifiers to easily and quickly verify civil service eligibilities from an integrated database composed of passers of career service pen and paper test and computerized examinations, and those granted special eligibilities under special laws and CSC issuances.

The CSC, however, clarified that only its regional offices are entertaining requests for COE. At the moment, its field offices do not issue COE.

The agency is also working on the External Civil Service Eligibility Verification System that will allow the public to view from the CSC website the type of eligibility obtained by an individual.

This web application is expected to be available within the year.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang ginagawang digitalization at streamlining efforts ng CSC upang maihatid nang mas mabilis at maayos ang aming mga frontline services. Kaya naman makakaasa ang ating mga stakeholders na mas lalo pang mapapadali ang kanilang transactions sa aming mga opisina (CSC's digitalization and streamlining efforts continue so that we can deliver efficient and fast frontline services. Our stakeholders are assured of easier transactions in our offices),” CSC chair Karlo Nograles said

Source: Philippines News Agency