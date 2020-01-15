Ceres Negros downs Shan United in AFC Champions League qualifier

Ceres Negros began its bid for a spot in the main tournament of the AFC Champions League with a 3-2 win against Shan United at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

Robert Lopez Mendy quickly found the net for Ceres Negros in the fifth minute as he put the Bacolod-based club, which is using the RMS as home due to renovations at the Panaad Stadium, on the board first.

Bienve MaraAon then made it 2-0 for Ceres Negros in the 38th minute, giving the club enough cushion entering halftime.

Zin Min Tun finally found the goal for Shan United as he scored the club's first goal in the 72nd minute.

OJ Porteria, however, got the goal back for Ceres Negros in the 79th minute to make it 3-1.

Maximin Djara still kept Shan in the match with an 89th-minute goal for the eventual final count, but the club could not find the equalizer in the four-minute added time.

Ceres Negros will now face Port Football Club� and former skipper Martin Steuble � in the second round of the qualifiers next Tuesday in Thailand.

Source: Philippines News Agency