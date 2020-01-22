Ceres Negros beats Port FC in AFC Champs League qualifiers

Ceres Negros moved a step closer to making the main tournament of the AFC Champions League after shocking Port Football Club, 1-0, in the second round of the qualifying phase at the PAT Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday night.

Stephan Schrock made the lone goal of the match possible even as Worawut Srisupha made a crucial blunder that gave the point to Ceres Negros.

In the 51st minute of play, Schrock looked for a cross only for Srisupha to get a piece of the ball.

Srisupha, however, mistakenly punched the ball to his own goal, giving Ceres Negros the score, which eventually was the only made shot of the night.

Ceres Negros will now face FC Tokyo at the latter's home field next week in the final round of the qualifiers with the winner advancing to the group stages.

Source: Philippines News Agency