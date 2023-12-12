Ceres bus crash victims receive DSWD cash aid

BUENAVISTA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Antique has released PHP220,000 cash assistance to the families of the casualties and survivors of a Ceres passenger bus that plunged into a ravine last week. DSWD-Antique head Darlene Abagat said in an interview Tuesday that as of Dec. 11, they have released PHP10,000 each to 22 families of those who died and those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital after the bus fell off a cliff about 70 feet deep in Barangay Igbucagay, Hamtic town on Dec. 5. Abagat said all but one of the families of the 19 casualties have claimed the assistance. The ill-fated Ceres bus was carrying 28 people, including the driver, conductor and inspector. Seventeen died on the spot while two passed away in the hospital. Meanwhile, the Antique provincial board will conduct an en banc investigation as there have previous accidents involving Ceres bus units. Source: Philippines News Agency