Century Pacific extends tie-up with regional coconut player

Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF), one of the country’s leading food companies, has recently signed a long-term contract as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Linaco Group, a leading regional coconut producer headquartered in Malaysia.

The partnership commenced in 2018, with CNPF signing on as OEM of Linaco’s leading coconut milk brands. After more than two years of working together, both companies agreed to increase volume commitments and expand the range of products that CNPF will produce to serve Linaco’s growing requirements.

This multi-year contract, valued at more than USD50 million, strengthens CNPF’s position as a leading and fast-growing player in the Philippine coconut industry.

The company is currently augmenting its coconut manufacturing capacity, with an additional investment of PHP300 million, to address the growing demand for high-value coconut products internationally.

This comes at a time when product health and safety continues to be top of mind among consumers amidst the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Monday, Christopher Po, CNPF’s executive chairman, “Our growing presence in the global coconut market –both as an OEM export manufacturer and domestic branded player- is in line with our long-term vision of building a healthier and more diversified suite of shelf-stable food and beverage products.”

Po said the company will continue leveraging its manufacturing expertise, as well as marketing and research and development (R&D) capabilities, to capitalize on emerging global trends and invest in a robust new product pipeline.

Linaco managing director Joe Ling said “This new agreement will further strengthen our partnership with CNPF. We thank the team for their continuing understanding and support, which led to the achievement of this new milestone.”

Linaco’s high-value coconut products are available in 40 countries, located across Europe, Middle East, China, Hong Kong, and Australia.

