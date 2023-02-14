Central Visayas firms compliant with labor, safety standards

CEBU CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday cited Central Visayas (Region 7) companies for complying with the labor standards, making the workplaces of more than three million workers comfortable.

Lilia Estillore, DOLE-7 officer-in-charge regional director, said the 2022 labor inspection report showed the regional field office has inspected 9,062 establishments, or 61 percent higher than the target number of 5,640.

Of this number, Estillore said about 88 percent or 7,957 establishments inspected were found to be compliant with the general labor standards (GLS) and about 80 percent or 7,222 have met the requirements for occupational safety and health standards (OSHS).

Accordingly, GLS prescribes the minimum requirements for hours of work, wages, monetary benefits, and welfare benefits. It also covers overtime pay, holiday pay, and service incentive leaves.

The OSH law, on the other hand, aims to ensure a safe and healthful workplace for workers by affording them full protection against all hazards at work. The law requires companies to hire safety officers trained in basic occupational safety and health or certified first aiders and implement programs such as drug-free workplaces and anti-sexual harassment.

“We are so happy with the results as this just shows that the majority of the establishments we’ve inspected last year in the region adhere to the labor laws. However, we recognize the fact that more work has to be done so that no worker is left behind,” Estillore said.

The regional labor agency received an award for recording several companies with high compliance with GLS and OSHS in 2022.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Central Visayas has an estimated 3.19 million labor force as of 2022 census

Source: Philippines News Agency