﻿Central Negros town’s giant cross reminder to keep faith alive

A newly-inaugurated giant cross with the majestic Mt. Kanlaon serving as a backdrop is a symbol of faith in God of the people of La Castellana in Negros Occidental.

As the faithful observed Maundy Thursday, Mayor Rhumyla Nicor-Mangilimutan said guests are welcome to visit the religious attraction as part of their Holy Week itinerary.

“La Castelleños have big faith and the structure is a reminder for us that we should keep this faith alive,” the mayor said.

She reminded her constituents to remember during the observance of the Holy Week that with a strong faith in God, nothing is impossible.

Inaugurated just two weeks ago, the pedestal of the 40-foot Holy Cross, which stands on a hilly field in Barangay Mansalanao, can be reached after an 83-step climb, and then one can view the town’s beautiful landscape.

The religious structure is among the attractions at the Mandayao Panorama View Park along with the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ Shrine.

These are the centerpiece of the Century Leaf Garden, which is a jump-off point to the town’s tourism highway.

The park is on a 3.6-hectare property being developed by the municipal government as part of its 25-year usufruct agreement with the Infante family.

For now, the park can be accessed for free although it will eventually become an income-generating project for the local government to fund additional developments.

About 50 percent of the PHP7-million budget for the project’s first phase has been sourced from the municipality’s aid to the barangays fund.

For the second phase, the proposal includes the lighting of the structure, the development of a garden, and the construction of a chapel for weddings, prenuptial, and pilgrimages.

Nicor-Mangilimutan said they are open to proposals from investors for the development of the chapel.

“We plan to transform the area into a tourism enterprise zone. Through the tourism highway, we will connect all the tourism spots in the upper barangays of La Castellana,” she added.

