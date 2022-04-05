﻿Central Luzon’s crime rate down by 13.04%

The crime rate in Central Luzon fell by 13.04 percent in the first quarter of this year, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) reported on Tuesday.

Based on the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System, a total of 8,858 crimes were recorded from January to March of this year which is 1,328 cases or 13.04 percent lower compared to the 10,186 cases in the same period of 2021.

Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of PRO-3, said the reduction of crimes in the region can be attributed to the leveling up of their anti-criminality measures, particularly on the anti-drug campaign.

“There is indeed a relationship between illegal drugs and the occurrence of crime. Through our relentless campaign on illegal drugs, there has been a notable crime reduction,” Baccay said in a statement.

“We continue to intensify the conduct of operations against illegal drug personalities and drug syndicates, not only concentrating on street pushers but also on high-value targets who are listed on our drug watchlist. We will have no let-up in eradicating illegal drugs in the region as well as on our anti-criminality efforts through enhanced managing police operations,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency