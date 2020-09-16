Central Luzon’s Covid-19 tally rises by 181 to 8,632

A total of 181 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections were reported in Central Luzon based on the latest report of the Department of Health in Central Luzon’s (DOH-3) Center for Health Development.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,632 with 1,178 active cases.

The new Covid-19 cases in the region came from Bataan with 108, followed by Bulacan with 47; Pampanga, 18; Zambales, six; and Nueva Ecija, two.

Out of the total tally, Bulacan has the highest number of cumulative confirmed cases with 4,090. Pampanga came in second with 1,727; Bataan, 1,419; Zambales, 601; Nueva Ecija, 451; and Tarlac, 259.

The numbers exclude 85 repatriated overseas Filipino workers and health workers who assisted them, that contracted the infection.

Aurora is the only province in the region that remains free from the disease.

The DOH-3 data also showed that 3,665 coronavirus patients in the region have recovered from the disease, which is equivalent to almost 42.5 percent of the total tally of 8,632 positive cases. The number excludes the 3,594 asymptomatic patients who have been discharged after their14-day quarantine period.

On the other hand, the total number of those who died from the disease is 195.

The DOH-3 reminded the public to strictly observe minimum health standards as the threat of Covid-19 remains. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency