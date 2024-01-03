Central Luzon police report 185 FWRIs; seize 20K illegal firecrackers

MALOLOS: A total of 20, 415 pieces of illegal firecrackers worth Php196,428 were confiscated in Central Luzon (Region 3), most of which are Judas' belt, 5-Star, Piccolo, and Kwitis (skyrocket), while 13 persons were apprehended, police reported on Wednesday. Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr. said a total of 185 fireworkers-related injuries (FWRIs) and three illegal discharge of firearms in Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija were recorded regionwide from December 16, 2023 to January 1, 2024, up by 109 cases compared to the 76 reported incidents a year ago. An alleged incident of stray bullet in Lupao, Nueva Ecija, is also under investigation, according to the police report. Despite the turn-out, Hidalgo said there were no major untoward incidents that took place from December 31, 2023 up to midnight of January 2. 'As to the assessment of the celebration of Christmas and New Year, it is generally peaceful here in Central Luzon and no PNP personnel is involved in the illegal discharg e of firearms," Hidalgo said. 'We are still on heightened alert status to provide security for the influx of passengers in terminals, seaports, and airports as we go back to regular working days,' he added. For Bulacan alone, Retired Col. Manuel Lukban Jr., chief of the Bulacan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said 24 individuals suffered from firecracker-related accidents from January 1 to 2 a.m. of January 2. In a phone interview Wednesday, he said most of the victims, or around 18 of them, are aged 10-19 and who suffered from the use of kwitis and 5-Star. Source: Philippines News Agency