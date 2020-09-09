Central Luzon logs 426 new Covid-19 cases; 11 more recoveries

A total of 426 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections were reported in Central Luzon as of Tuesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,391 with 1,081 active cases, based on the report of the Department of Health (DOH) 3 (Central Luzon) – Center for Health Development (CLCHD).

The new Covid-19 cases in the region came from Bataan with 145, followed by Pampanga with 114, Bulacan with 110, Zambales with 27, Nueva Ecija with 20, Tarlac with 10.

Out of the total figures, Bulacan has the highest number of confirmed cases with 3,577. Pampanga came in second with 1,464, Bataan with 1,094, Zambales with 531, Nueva Ecija with 417, and Tarlac with 224.

Aurora is the only province in the region that remains free from the disease.

The other 84 confirmed cases recorded in the region include repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and health care workers from the repatriated team.

As of Tuesday, however, only four of the OFW repatriates were still confined in hospitals.

The DOH-CLCHD data also showed that 2,451 of the infected patients in the region have recovered from the disease, which is equivalent to 33.17 percent of the total tally of 7,391 positive cases.

A total of 3,679 patients have already been discharged after their 14-day quarantine period.

On the other hand, the total number of those who died from the disease is 180.

The DOH-CLCHD reminded the public to strictly observe minimum health standards as the threat of Covid-19 remains.

DOH-3 Director Cesar Cassion said the wearing of face masks, frequent washing of hands, observing physical distancing, staying at home, and foregoing non-essential travels are important in keeping everyone safe and protected from the virus.

Cassion said embracing the new normal as part of daily living saves people from contracting Covid-19 and other diseases.

Source: Philippines News Agency