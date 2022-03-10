﻿Central Luzon LGUs asked to ramp up vax efforts vs. Covid-19

Local government units in Central Luzon are called to ramp up their Covid-19 vaccination drive and address vaccine hesitancy in some areas.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday said although the region has vaccinated 70 percent of its target population, more has to be done.

As of March 7, data from the Department of Health-Central Luzon Center for Health Development show that there are 7,670,282 fully vaccinated residents in the region which is equivalent to 75.46 percent of the total 80 percent target population.

On the other hand, the total number of residents in the region who received their first dose is 8,212,989 while those who received their booster shots are 1,547,573.

“While this is a milestone, we can still improve these figures by ramping up the information drive among our constituents,” Año said.

He urged local officials to think of outside-the-box initiatives in order to encourage unvaccinated residents such as providing free food, transportation, and other forms of incentives.

Año said the upcoming Bayanihan Bakunahan on March 10-12 could increase the vaccination numbers.

“Alam kong matrabaho itong ating hinihiling, subalit tiwala naman kami sa inyong galing at kakayahan na ipagpatuloy ang ating mga nasimulan (I know that a lot of work is needed but we are confident that with your skills and capabilities, you can continue what we have started),” he said.

Despite the low number of Covid-19 cases in the region, Año reminded the local officials and residents not to be complacent as the threat of the coronavirus continues.

“I ask the local officials of Pampanga as well as the entire Region 3 three to still strictly enforce the minimum public health standards to prevent any sudden rise of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

As of March 7, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the region is 4,524, which is 1.3 percent of the total confirmed cases of 360, 125. The total number of recoveries is 349,061 while the total number of deaths is 6,540.

Source: Philippines News Agency