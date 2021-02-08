Central Luzon farmers urged to adopt good agri practices

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in Central Luzon to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) in producing high-value crops to be competitive in both local and international markets.

The DA Regional GAP team discussed with farm owners from Bataan, Pampanga and Tarlac in an orientation held here on Friday the benefits of acquiring GAP certification to ensure food safety and assure quality of agricultural products while keeping high regard for environmental protection and that of workers’ health, safety and welfare.

Regional GAP Coordinator Marilyn Velarde said they are ready to help farmers get GAP certification.

“Akala lang po ng marami ay napakahirap kumuha ng certification pero ang totoo po nito ay napakadali lang po basta alam po natin ang mga kinakailangan proseso o hakbangin na hinihingi ng GAP (Many people think that it is very difficult to get a certification but the truth is that it is very easy as long as we know the necessary processes or steps required by GAP),” Velarde said.

Emmanuel dela Cruz, a member of the Central Luzon High Value Crops Farmers Association with a GAP-certified farm, told farm owners who attended the seminar that being GAP-compliant could help them be able to supply their products to big companies and even for export.

Dela Cruz said having a GAP-certified farm meant safer food to consumers, increased volume in terms of demand and a sure market.

Cristina Sangumay, city agriculturist of San Fernando, said that farmers should already start improving their crops by producing GAP products to ensure competitiveness.

“Naisip po naming na it is about time na magka-GAP certificates na po tayo nang sa gayon ay ang ating mga produkto kapag meron na tayong certificate ay maipapasok na natin sa mga mas maselan na establisimento dahil gusto ng mga ito ay GAP certified ang ating produksyon. Sa pamamagitan ng DA matuturuan nila tayo kung paano ang proseso (We thought it was about time we get GAP certificates so that we can enter our products to those more delicate establishments because they want our production to be GAP-certified. Through the DA, they can teach us how to process,” Sangumay said.

A total of 15 farm owners and 30 farmers attended the orientation. (PNA)