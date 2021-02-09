Central Luzon cops urged to passionately improve service

National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairman and executive officer Vitaliano Aguirre on Monday urged the personnel of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3) to work with enthusiasm and passion for the betterment of the police organization.

Aguirre, who served as guest of honor and speaker during the PRO-3’s celebration of the 30th Philippine National Police (PNP) foundation day anniversary at Camp Olivas here, encouraged all personnel to continue working properly and correctly either individually or by group.

“Let your work with enthusiasm and passion. Work for the betterment of your organization regardless of your participation, the size of your contribution and the roles that you perform,” he said.

With the theme “Kakampi Mo Laban Sa Pandemya, Iligal na Droga, Kurapsyon at Terorismo,” Aguirre led a wreath-laying ceremony at the PRO-3 Heroes monument in honor of the sacrifices of policemen who were killed in operations.

The simple program was highlighted by the giving of recognition to outstanding men and women in uniform in this region for their remarkable performances in fulfilling the organization’s peacekeeping efforts.

The PNP, since its establishment in 1991, has come a long way as a prime member of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

It has been leading in maintaining peace and order in the society and also been a partner in good governance.