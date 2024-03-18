Central bank warns public vs. entities misusing BSP name, logo

MANILA: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday reminded the public to carefully scrutinize individuals, groups or companies using the BSP name and logo on their websites, social media accounts and promotional materials. In an advisory, the BSP said some individuals and groups usually claim that their products, services and assets are licensed, authorized, guaranteed, verified, certified or confirmed by the BSP. "The BSP urges the public to be discerning of these claims, particularly those made by SK Pools Mining Corporation and its representatives," it said. "Their alleged business activity, currency computing mining machines, is not within the purview of the BSP," the central bank added. To confirm whether a financial institution is licensed and supervised by the central bank, the public may view the list at https://www.bsp.gov.ph/SitePages/financialstability/Directories.aspx. Source: Philippines News Agency