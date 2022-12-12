Central 911 aims to strengthen Davao City’s disaster response

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) – Central 911 is keen on training more qualified personnel on disaster preparedness and emergency response early next year.

In a radio interview Monday, CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran said they also intend to increase the number of instructors in their lineup.

He said people can expect more training and drills that will increase their knowledge on how to respond to emergencies.

“We will continue to conduct training and orientations not just in government offices but also private offices and establishments,” Baloran said.

On Dec. 7, the Davao Central 911 won the Best Government Emergency Management Systems and Response Teams (GEMs) award in the 22nd Gawad KALASAG Seal and Special Awards for Excellence in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) and Humanitarian Assistance.

Baloran said the award is not only a commendation for the exemplary efforts of the Central 911 and the CDRRMO but also a testament to the city’s overall emergency management program and public participation.

“This is not for our office alone but also for all the office of the city government and mostly for our fellow citizens who also support the services we extend to them,” he said.

He said the award was given at the Manila Hotel that included a PHP300,000 cash prize.

Led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Gawad KALASAG Awards recognizes local DRRM offices, public response teams, civil society organizations and individuals who make exemplary contribution in the field of disaster risk reduction, emergency response and climate change adaptation

Source: Philippines News Agency