Centino gets full support from AFP major services

MANILA: As he returned to the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Gen. Andres Centino received assurances of full support from the heads of the institution’s major services.

Centino formally assumed his post as the AFP’s 59th Chief-of-Staff at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last Saturday. He replaced Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro.

In a statement, the Philippine Army (PN) said its various units provided ceremonial honors during the AFP change of command.

Centino had served as the Army’s commanding general from May 14 to Dec. 10, 2021.

“The Saluting Battery of the Army Artillery Regiment rendered arrival and departure honors for the outgoing and incoming military chiefs while the Security and Escort Battalion joined the AFP Composite Honor Guard Battalion which rendered ceremonial honor guards for the activity,” the statement read.

Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said as a professional organization, the PA always respects and supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief.

“We are confident that Gen. Centino, who earlier led the AFP from November 2021 to August 2022, will support the Philippine Army in attaining its vision of becoming a world-class land force that is a source of national pride by 2028. The organization is assured on its strides in its modernization thrusts,” Trinidad said in a statement.

The Navy also welcomed Centino’s designation as the AFP Chief of Staff.

“Being a professional organization, the PN wholly supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The Philippine Navy will continue to fulfill its mandate to support the mission of the AFP in protecting and securing our country and our people,” it said in a separate statement.

The Philippine Air Force also voiced similar support for Centino’s leadership.

“As a major service of a professional AFP, the PAF remains a stable and dependable organization, and supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.,” it said.

“The PAF remains loyal to our flag and our Constitution, and as a force provider, we will stay committed in our mandate to support the mission of the AFP in securing and defending our country and people,” it added.

Centino, who had served as the AFP’s 57th Chief of Staff from November 2021 to August 2022, pursued key four thrusts during his stint: operational efficiency, optimal use of resources, advancement of professionalism and meritocracy within the organization and capability development.

“As I take on the responsibility as Chief-of-Staff, I reiterate what I have focused on in the past to comply with the urgent tasks at hand. While significant gains have been achieved in our security campaigns, there remain critical tasks to be carried out that need to be fully complied. We must ensure that all our resources are employed to definitively address all the current and emerging threats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bacarro laid out a five-pronged guidance that echoes the president and commander-in-chief’s call for unity during his five-month tour of duty as military chief.

Bacarro pursued thrusts based on his guidance summarized in the acronym “UNITY”: unparalleled professionalization; noble utilization of resources; the invigoration of capability development; tenacity in sustaining operational gains; and yearning for service excellence.

Source: Philippines News Agency