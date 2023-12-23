Center for PH-Sokor tourism exchange opens in Puerto Princesa City

PUERTO: A facility envisioned to serve as a cultural and economic bridge between South Korea and the Philippines formally opened at Mercado de San Miguel here on Friday, just across the international airport. Known as the Seogwipo (Jeju) Tourist Center and Korean Tourism Information Center, the facility is also a lifeline home for the Korean community in Puerto Princesa and the wider Palawan area. Demetrio Alvior Jr., head of the City Tourism Department, told reporters on Saturday that the center acts as a bridge between local based Koreans and their home country, establishing a direct link to the South Korean embassy. Additionally, the new facility serves as a valuable resource for Filipinos interested in visiting South Korea, providing comprehensive information about the country, particularly Jeju Island. He said the center is not just an information hub but also a platform to promote Puerto Princesa and its province to South Koreans. The goal is to entice them to explore the region's natural wonders. "The individuals who will man the center, who are Koreans themselves, will handle inquiries from the Korean community. As they are officially deputized by the Korean embassy, they can provide detailed information about Puerto Princesa and address any specific concerns," Alvior said. "Locals interested in visiting South Korea can find useful information at this center." He said that they plan to stock the center with brochures and various promotional materials related to tourism. These will be available for Korean guests to peruse or take with them, helping them familiarize themselves with the city. Alvior also said recent tourism data from the Department of Tourism showed Puerto Princesa was the top destination in the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) Region in November. This popularity, he stressed, could potentially attract more visitors from South Korea. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron, businessman Richard Arambulo, Peter Kim from the Ko rean Ambassador's Office in Palawan, and Elise Kang, representing the Palawan Korean community. Source: Philippines News Agency