Centcom opens donated emergency quarantine facility

The Central Command (Centcom) on Friday opened an emergency quarantine facility (EQF) donated by the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) for soldiers who get infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while serving on the front lines.

Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan, Centcom chief, received the facility in a turnover ceremony from former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vice chief of staff, retired Lt. Gen. John Bonafos, who represented the SMC.

Ancan said the facility was built by the 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army under the supervision of the Cencom headquarters.

The brigade began constructing the facility on April 17 and completed it on April 26.

The PHP500,000-worth facility can accommodate military personnel, civilian employees, and their dependents who will be diagnosed as symptomatic coronavirus-infected.

Built as an emergency isolation area, the EQF is equipped with hospital beds, portable toilets, testing shower, nurse area, as well as sanitation and disinfection areas and can accommodate 15 patients.

It is sealed with a single air pass (non-circulating) ventilation with the incorporation of a negative pressure system.

According to a statement released by CentCom, Dr. Shawn Espina, a medical practitioner, and a team of architects of the Cebu Bayanihan-Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, assisted them and the brigade in ensuring that the facility passes the standard protocol of the Department of Health.

Espina was quoted as saying that the facility is considered as a Level 1 quarantine facility that can accommodate Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Ancan, in his speech, tasked the brigade of Army engineers to enhance the EQF so that it can accommodate probable Covid-19 cases showing mild symptoms.

“It is indeed a welcome sight as we thankfully receive the newly-constructed emergency quarantine facility. An activity that I take pride in doing on behalf of every soldier, airman, sailor, marine, and the medical personnel of the Central Command, AFP,” he said.

Ancan commended SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang for the donation of 10 units of the 15-bed capacity EQF to different area commands and units of the AFP, noting that “one of the fortunate recipient(s) of which is the Centcom.”

The WTA Architecture and Design Studio assisted the Centcom in coming up with the EQF design.

Col. Gerardo Catindoy, chief of the 53rd Engineer Brigade, in his remarks, acknowledged SMC’s generosity to the Filipino community and recognized its recent assistance in providing the troops in the Visayas and Covid-19 patients here with a facility where they can stay in isolation in case they get infected with the virus.

Capt. Eduardo Precioso, information officer of Centcom, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview that before the turnover, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the approval of the EQF donation from the SMC.

Precisio, however, said Bonafos also signed a deed of donation along with Ancan during the turnover ceremony.

Source: Philippines News Agency