Centcom chief condemns attack after ceasefire declaration

CEBU CITY The top military official in the Visayas on Monday condemned the attack on members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) by communist insurgents in the boundary of the villages of Singon and Male, Tubungan town of Iloilo that hurt two cops.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Central Command (Centcom), said the atrocious act of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in detonating an anti-personnel mine happened less than a day after CPP declared a unilateral ceasefire" on Sunday (Dec. 22).

MalacaAang, through Presidential Spokesperson Salvador, also ordered a unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the CPP-NPA and the National Democratic Front on Sunday which will be implemented nationwide from December 23 to January 7, 2020.

With the recent attack in Iloilo, Ancan described the CPP-NPA as a double-edged sword for launching terroristic action against government forces in less than a day after it issued the unilateral ceasefire.

Two members of the Iloilo 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company were wounded after the patrol car they were riding was ambushed using an anti-personnel mine.

Ancan said the police personnel were on their traveling back to their headquarters after pulling out from the area following the order of suspension of police operation (SOPO) relative to the ceasefire.

Two wounded cops were able to get out of the kill zone, he said.

This another atrocity proves the duplicitous talking of these terror organizations that after they've demanded peace, they deceitfully attacked our troops. They've done it again. But this time the whole world is watching and are seeing the real intention of their leaders who are asking for peace, (but are) full of lies and deceit, he said.

Ancan reassured the people in the Visayas that Centcom will continue to fulfill its duty to protect the communities in the three regions in the central Philippines from the terrorist attacks done by the communist guerillas.

He also urged the public to be wary of the CPP-NPA's double talk.

They demand peace but their actions speak otherwise. We cannot let them (NPAs) roam around and lord over the lives of our peace-loving people. Our role is to protect our people and secure their communities from these terrorists, he added.

Ancan said the NPA must show its sincerity on ending all kinds of violence such as economic sabotage, extortion activities, terrorizing and killing people.

He underscored President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that there should be compelling reasons to return to the negotiating table and talk peace with the communist insurgents.

As we have been repeatedly saying in every peace talks, we view it with guarded optimism. But then again people must be aware of peace spoilers. Just like what happened early today. We have enough reasons to believe including the revelations of their former comrades that the CPP-NPA-NDF does not really intend to make peace with the government but to overthrow the whole government and establish a revolutionary form that will be ruled by these bunch of criminals. Ancan said.

In the past years, the CPP usually announced a unilateral ceasefire during the holiday season, which coincides with the anniversary of the NPA on December 26.

The CPP-NPA has been listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency