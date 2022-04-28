﻿CENRO intensifies ‘Oplan Baklas’ in Surigao Sur

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Bislig City (CENRO-Bislig) in Surigao del Sur intensified its “Oplan Baklas’ operation.

“The intensification of Oplan Baklas is in compliance with the Memorandum Order issued by Acting DENR Secretary Jim Sampulna on March 21, 2022, for the promotion of environmentally-conscious national election campaigns,” CENRO-Bislig said in a statement Thursday.

During an operation Wednesday, the agency said 331 election campaign materials were removed along public roads, particularly those posted in different non-designated poster areas.

CENRO-Bislig noted that Republic Act 357 prohibits the “cutting, destroying, or injuring of planted or growing trees, flowering plants, and shrubs or plants of scenic value along public roads, in plazas, parks, schools premises, or any other public ground.”

Last week, the agency also removed 304 election campaign materials posted on trees and non-designated poster areas in Bislig City and the town of Tagbina.

The DENR in the Caraga Region (DENR-13) reported Thursday the removal of 4,763 pieces of tarpaulins bearing political propaganda that were posted on trees and other structures along non-designated poster areas.

“The clearing operations in the region started a day after the campaign period that commenced on February 8 and is sustained until this time,” it said.

The operation was being supported by the Comelec, the Philippine National Police, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the local government units.

Source: Philippines News Agency