Celebrities, DILG call for discipline amid fight vs. Covid-19

Several celebrities have partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the call to promote discipline and uphold the #DisiplinaMuna mentality as the nation gears toward the ‘new normal’ to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said actors Diether Ocampo and Matteo Guidicelli and journalist, host, and vlogger James Deakin and Paolo Bediones have partnered with the DILG in its Disiplina Muna advocacy, asking Filipinos to promote discipline during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“These are times of uncertainty which is why it is vital that we get the support of the citizens sa pamamagitan ng pamumuhay ng may disiplina lalo na (to have discipline in our way of life especially) we are headed to the ‘new normal’. Nagpapasalamat kami na may mga katuwang kami na mga kilalang personalidad (We are thankful that we have an ally in the person of known personalities) in urging the public to promote and practice discipline to defeat Covid-19,” Año said.

“Sa tulong nila, we are able to get the message across sa ating mga kababayan na ang maitutulong nila sa laban na ito ay ang pamumuhay ng may disiplina (With their help, we are able to get our message across to our countrymen that what they could do to fight the Covid-19 is to live with discipline),” he added.

Meanwhile, DILG spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the need for discipline to stay at home, to observe cleanliness, to avoid posting fake news are just some of the significant ways each Filipino can help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Kung lahat po tayo’y susundin ang mga alituntunin ng pamahalaan ay mataas ang tsansang bumaba ang kaso ng Covid-19 sa bansa at mabibigyang pokus ng gobyerno ang paggamot sa mga pasyenteng may coronavirus hanggang sa ito’y tuluyang mapuksa,” he said.

(If we all abide by the regulations of the government, there is a high chance that Covid-19 cases in the country would be reduced and the government would focus on treating patients with Covid-19 until we get rid of the pandemic.)

Malaya also reminded the public to be conscientious in using water.

“Hindi po maiwasang tumaas ang consumption ng tubig sa gitna ng quarantine. Kahit na tiniyak ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System na sapat ang suplay ng tubig sa Metro Manila at mga kalapit na probinsya, pinakamainam pa ring maging masinop tayo sa paggamit ng tubig at iwasan ang pag-aaksaya,” he said.

(We can help but consume water amid the quarantine. Even though the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System assured us of a sufficient supply of water in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, it is wise to be frugal in using water and prevent wasting it.)

Malaya also called for discipline in social media as he appealed to the public not to post or share fake news as it causes panic and anxiety among netizens.

He said discipline is needed in all levels, among individuals, among households, and local government units (LGUs).

The Disiplina Muna national advocacy campaign led by the DILG aims to increase the consciousness among Filipinos of their critical role in sustainable and inclusive development and maintenance of peace and order as a shared responsibility, through the concerted efforts of the national and local government, private sector, civil society, and the media.

Message of discipline

Año thanked Ocampo, Guidicelli, Bediones, and Deakin for speaking to their fans and supporters through their messages asking people to be disciplined in these tough times.

Ocampo, in an Instagram post, took the initiative in calling for the public’s cooperation through self-discipline.

“Dapat nating ipatupad ang disiplina muna. Disiplina muna para sa ating kalusugan, disiplina muna sa pagsunod sa mga alituntunin, mga paalala para maiwasan natin ang magiging komplikasyon ng coronavirus,” he wrote on his post.

(We should impose discipline first. Discipline first in our health, discipline first in abiding with the regulations–reminders to prevent us from getting the complications from the coronavirus.)

Guidicelli, on the other hand, urged Filipinos “to respond to this crisis with the message of the DILG’s Disiplina Muna program, asking us to unite all our efforts and pitch in our contribution by living a life of discipline as we altogether fight this pandemic.”

“Discipline is key and probably one that will be help citizens out of the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bediones cohosts the online show ‘Magtanong sa DILG’, together with Malaya, answering all the queries directed to the DILG in the context of responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Aside from Ocampo, Guidicelli, Deakin, and Bediones, the roster of the Disiplina Muna champions include actors Dingdong Dantes and EJ Falcon; Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency