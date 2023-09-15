CELEBRATE MALAYSIA DAY WHEREVER YOU ARE – AHMAD ZAHID

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Malaysians to enliven the spirit of Malaysia Day by celebrating it wherever they are.

"Even though the event will be held in Kuching, Sarawak, we in the peninsula, especially in Putrajaya, are obliged to celebrate this day with the same spirit as the people in Sabah and Sarawak," he said when closing the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development's Kembara Merdeka Desa MADANI programme here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that the entire community should show the spirit of patriotism and commitment to enliven the Malaysia Day and also the National Day celebrations.

"The celebration is not only to foster the spirit of patriotism but it can be the best platform to strengthen unity in this country," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the ministry would hold the convoy every year to revive the spirit of independence among its staff and Malaysians.

"The programme is a manifestation of igniting patriotic spirit among the community, especially in rural areas, in conjunction with the National Month celebration," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency