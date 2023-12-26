Celebrate holidays with care, Manila mayor urges residents

MANILA: The Manila City government on Tuesday called on residents to be vigilant in celebrating the holiday season and continue observing health protocols. Mayor Honey Lacuna issued the reminder as she cited the report of the Manila Health Department (MHD), noting a rise in coronavirus cases in the city. She reported that there have been 25 cases recorded on Dec. 22, bringing to 111 the total confirmed active cases. She added that cases of Covid-19 reinfection have been logged while the city's positivity rate rose to 22 percent, from 16 percent in the previous week. Lacuna, meanwhile, said wearing face masks in the city remains voluntary. 'Kung ako ang masusunod, lahat gusto ko mag-face mask ulit lalo ngayong Kapaskuhan dahil kaliwa't kanan ang Christmas party, araw-araw may pinupuntahan tayong mga kasiyahan, pag mamimili ng regalo, siksikan din sa mga pamilihan gaya ng malls, public markets. (If I can have it my way, I want everyone to wear face masks again especially this Christmas season because there are a lot of Christmas parties. People go to various festive events everyday, shop for gifts, which result in crowded places such as malls and public markets),' Lacuna added. She noted the need to self-isolate if one is already manifesting Covid-19 symptoms to avoid infecting others. Lacuna also reminded members of vulnerable sectors such as children, elderly, pregnant women and those who have comorbidities to practice the basic health protocols that include wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and avoiding crowded places. "Mag-ibayong pag-iingat po tayo ngayon dahil patuloy ang pagtaas ng mga kaso. Ako po ay nakikisuyo, sa mga darating na araw ay patuloy tayong mag-ingat para mas ma-enjoy natin ang buong holiday season (Let us all exercise caution because cases are rising. I am appealing to everyone, let's all take care in the coming days so that we can enjoy the holiday season)," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency