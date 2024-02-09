Latest News

Cebu’s Carcueva wins 3rd straight men’s elite road race title

MANILA: Cebuano cycling champion Jonel Carcueva displayed his awesome form on the dreaded Sampaloc Road climb in Tagaytay City to pocket his third consecutive men's elite road race title in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 on Friday. Carcueva was impressive in the climb back to Tagaytay City, clocking 4 hours, 23 minutes and 23.40 seconds to claim the gold medal. Jericho Jay Lucero made it a 1-2 finish for continental team Go-for-Gold, crossing the finish line a minute later, in the 178.30-km race that started and finished at the Praying Hands along Isaac Tolentino Avenue. Ronald Lomotos of Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance was nine seconds behind Lucero and settled for the bronze medal. The podium finishers in the three-discipline national championships will be seeded to the national road squad that will see action in this year's Asian Championships and the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. A total of 69 riders joined the men's elite race which traversed the towns of Nasugbu, Lian, Balayan, Tuy, Calaca, Lemery, Agoncillo and Talisay in Batangas province. Source: Philippines News Agency

