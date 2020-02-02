CebuPac tracks fellow passengers of nCov-positive individuals

As the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus (2019 nCov) in the Philippines on Sunday, Cebu Pacific (CEB) is now tracking everyone who was on the same flights with the two confirmed cases last January 21.

The two confirmed cases include the 38-year-old Chinese female and her 44-year old Chinese male companion, both admitted for isolation and supportive treatment in a government hospital in Manila. The man died on Saturday and was confirmed to test positive for the 2019 nCov.

Previously, CEB was only tracking passengers who were seated on all sides of the female nCov patient.

With DOH's announcement on Sunday, the carrier is now tracking everyone onboard flights 5J 241 Hong Kong - Cebu, and DG 6519 Cebu - Dumaguete.

Those who were on these flights are requested to contact CEB at 632 87020886 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

They are also advised to seek medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as cough, cold and fever.

Meanwhile, the carrier said the cabin crew and pilots of the affected flights have been put on quarantine.

The aircraft used in both flights have undergone thorough disinfection, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency