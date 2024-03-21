CebuPac cancels Pagadian flights due to runway repair; options offered

MANILA: Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is cancelling its Pagadian flights from April 15 to May 15 in line with the Pagadian Airport's closure for runway repair. "As safety is of paramount concern, operations will be suspended until the works have been completed and we have assessed and confirmed that the runway is safe for landing and takeoff," it said in an advisory. CEB said the following flights are canceled: -- CebGo DG 6639/6640: Cebu - Pagadian - Cebu -- DG 6641/6642: Cebu - Pagadian - Cebu -- Cebu Pacific 5J 771/772: Manila - Pagadian - Manila -- 5J 773/774: Manila - Pagadian - Manila Affected passengers will be accommodated by the following recovery flights to Ozamiz City: -- DG 6795/6796: Cebu - Ozamiz - Cebu -- 5J 3191/3192: Manila - Ozamiz - Manila Passengers may also rebook via Ozamiz and Dipolog: -- DG 6603/6604: Cebu - Dipolog - Cebu -- DG 6605/6606: Cebu - Dipolog - Cebu -- DG 6791/6792: Cebu - Ozamiz - Cebu -- DG 6793/6794: Cebu - Ozamiz - Cebu -- 5J 703/704: Manila - Dipol og - Manila -- 5J 705/706: Manila - Dipolog - Manila -- 5J 781/782: Manila - Ozamiz - Manila -- 5J 783/784: Manila - Ozamiz - Manila Passengers may also rebook or reroute flights bound for Pagadian. Fare difference may apply if the travel period extends beyond 30 days from original schedule, CEB said. They could also apply for a refund or store the full amount via their virtual CEB wallet. Earlier, flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced that their Pagadian flights will be rerouted to Dipolog. The schedules for PAL's rerouted flights to and from Dipolog are: -- 2P2553 Manila - Dipolog (Mon/Wed/Fri) - departing 11:20 AM -- 2P2554 Dipolog - Manila (Mon/Wed/Fri) - departing 3:10 PM -- 2P2553 Manila - Dipolog (Tues/Thurs/Sat/Sun) - departing 11:20 AM -- 2P2554 Dipolog - Manila (Tues/Thurs/Sat /Sun) - departing 1:55 PM PAL passengers could reroute their flight subject to available space within 60 days from original schedule. Source: Philippines News Agency