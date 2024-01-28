Cebuanos rule National Age Group Triathlon

OLONGAPO: Cebuanos dominated the elite category of the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) at The Boardwalk, Subic Bay Freeport here on Sunday. Andrew Kim Remolino clocked 56 minutes and 56 seconds to claim victory in the men's division of the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run competition. Matthew Justine Hermosa, also from Cebu, finished second with a time of 56:57, while Joshua Ramos of Baguio Benguet Triathlon (57:31) placed third. "I had a good preparation for this tournament, so I am happy with the result," the 23-year-old Remolino, a silver medalist at the 2022 Vietnam Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), said. Last year, Remolino (59:12) ranked third behind Filipino-Spanish Fernando Casares (57:16) and Hermosa (57:34). Casares, a two-time SEAG gold medalist, skipped this year's NAGT as he is currently training in Spain. Meanwhile, Hermosa said he was happy despite losing to Remolino as he was able to set a personal-best time. "I had expected a close race. I know that Kim is my biggest challenge," said the 5- foot-11 Hermosa who, together with Kira Ellis, Erika Nicole Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes, won the relay gold in aquathlon (500m swim and 2.5km run) at the 2023 Cambodia SEAG. Hermosa also attended a 26-day training camp at the Rio Maior Sports Center in Portugal last year with Dayshaun Ramos, Sam Corpuz and Kira Ellis. Meanwhile, Raven Faith Alcoseba clocked 1:03:55 to secure her third straight women's title in the tournament organized by Triathlon Philippines headed by Ramon Marchan in cooperation with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. Burgos submitted 1:05:39 to capture the silver medal while Ellis took the bronze medal in 1:06:16. "I tried to keep a positive attitude throughout the race. I'm happy to win again," said the 21-year-old Alcoseba, a third-year civil engineering student at De La Salle University Manila. In the junior elite category, Dayshaun Ramos clocked 58 minutes and 44 seconds to pocket the gold medal in the men's division. Darell Johnson Bada (1:00:11) and Juan Miguel Tayag (1:01:14) ba gged the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Janelle Susatra of Singapore won the women's title in 1:07:17, while Erin Denise Burgos (1:16:33) ranked second, followed by Adrian Ungos (1:19:53). The NAGT, which is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, is a qualifier for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games. The event is also a part of the Triathlon Philippines trials and talent identification for the Philippine team Source: Philippines News Agency