Cebuanos favored to rule Nat’l Age Group Triathlon Series in Subic

MANILA: The absence of Filipino-Spanish defending champion Fernando Jose Casares is expected to boost the chances of Cebuano bets in the upcoming National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Series. Casares, born in Madrid to a Spanish father and a Filipino mother, has decided to skip the event scheduled on Jan. 27-28 at The Boardwalk, Subic Bay Freeport. "I won't participate in the NAGT this year. I'll be in Spain to spend more time with my family and old friends, and keep training," the two-time SEAG gold medalist said in an interview on Friday. Casares won the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run event last year in 57.16 seconds while Cebuanos Matthew Justine Hermosa (57:34) and Andrew Kim Remolino (59:12), were second and third, respectively. "I will do my best to win the gold medal in the NAGT," the 18-year-old Hermosa from Talisay City said. Hermosa, Kira Ellis, Dayshaun Ramos and Sam Corpuz attended a 26-day training camp at the Rio Maior Sports Center in Portugal last year. They were accompanied by coaches Roland Remolino and Doray Ellis. "I really think the training camp is nice and it helped me to be better and I would be happy for another opportunity," the 5-foot-11 Hermosa, winner of the 2023 National Aquathlon Open at Vermosa, said. Hermosa, together with Kira Ellis, Erika Nicole Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes, won the relay gold medal in aquathlon (500m swim and 2.5km run) in the 2023 Cambodia SEAG. Kim Andrew Remolino, the 2022 Vietnam SEAG silver medalist, is also a gold medal contender in this year's NAGT along with 2019 SEAG champion John Chicano. In the women's division, reigning titlist Raven Faith Alcoseba of Talisay, Cebu will face a strong challenge against last year's runners-up Burgos and Karen Andrea Manayon, and three-time SEAG champion Marion Kim Mangrobang. The NAGT features Super Sprint Distance (500m swim/10km bike/2.5km run), Sprint Distance (750km swim/20km bike/5km run), Standard Distance Individual and Team Relay (1.5km swim, 40km bike/10km run) and Super Trikids. The age categories are: Super Trikids (6 and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-2); Super Sprint (13-15 boys and girls); Sprint (Elite Men and Women, Jr. Elite Men and Women 16-19 years old and Age Group Men and Women 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and above); and Standard (Men and Women 18-24, 25-29, 3034, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50 and above). The tournament, which is organized by Triathlon Philippines headed by Ramon Marchan, serves as qualifying for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games and is part of the association's trials and talent identification for the Philippine team. Source: Philippines News Agency