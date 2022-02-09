﻿Cebuano eye doctor lauded as 1st world marathoner

A renowned eye surgeon, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, has received a commendation from the House of Representatives recognizing him as the first Filipino to conquer the World Marathon Challenge held from Feb. 7 to 13, 2020.

“It has been two years, but I will always be grateful to everyone who believed in me. So, this commendation is not mine alone. I share this with my family, friends, and supporters who helped me achieve my goal and with my beloved Cebu,” the veteran runner said in a statement posted on his social media account.

The World Marathon Challenge, comprising seven marathons in seven continents within seven days, started in Antarctica.

The competitors ran the standard 42.2-kilometer marathon distance in the seven continents comprising Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America.

Larrazabal traversed the globe and ran the standard marathon distance and finished overall at 12th place.

Cebu 5th District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, a sports enthusiast himself, personally handed over to Larrazabal the mounted copy of the resolution on Tuesday.

Frasco sponsored House Resolution No. 203 that was adopted by Congress on August 31, 2021 duly signed by Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco and House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza.

Larrazabal thanked Frasco and the members of the 18th Congress for adopting the resolution, saying it is such a great motivation to continue advancing his advocacy in promoting the sport he loves and a great reminder some leaders back the progress of all types of sports in the country.

Frasco said Larrazabal made history as the first Filipino marathoner to compete and finish the World Marathon Challenge and earned the privilege of joining the unique Seven Continents Marathon Club reserved for athletes who have run a marathon within the Antarctic circle in the Antarctica continent and other six continents.

Source: Philippines News Agency