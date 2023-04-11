Cebu youth urged to reflect on heroes’ lives

A Cebu City official has encouraged the Cebuano youth to reflect on the lives of the Filipinos who fought during World War II through the uniformed military and police personnel who are risking their lives for the country's peace and security. In his remarks during the 81st Araw ng Kagitingan belatedly celebrated on Tuesday, Vice Mayor Raymund Garcia said the youth could learn bravery, selflessness, patriotism, and nationalism from the soldiers and policemen who put their lives on the line for the service of the Filipino nation. 'Indeed, they are role models worth following and emulating,' Garcia said of the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police. Garcia also said the Bataan Death March in 1942 was a reminder of how the Filipino heroes of World War II paid the ultimate price to defend the nation and its freedom. In his speech, Mayor Michael Rama underscored the hard work and moral values that could be learned from the heroes but are useful in the present day. 2Lt. Leonardo Fabiano, president of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines - Central Visayas, said the young generation needs to reflect on the lives of the Filipino forefathers who fought selflessly without thinking of rewards. 'Your heroes and heroines had great beliefs and love for our country. They have visions for the Filipinos and determine to make those visions a reality even if it means sacrificing their lives,' Fabiano said in his message during the 81st Day of Valor held at the Veteran's Memorial of the Plaza Independencia here. He said young Cebuanos should renew the visions of the great leaders who fought for the country's independence, thus making those a stand post for the generations to come. 'Today, we need new heroes who will champion and stand up against corruption in politics and public life. We need heroes who can fight for justice and the protection of human rights. We need new heroes who will champion the education and empowerment of all the people,' Fabiano said.

Source: Philippines News Agency