Cebu waylays Imus to stay in MPBL playoff hunt

- Cebu kept its bid for a spot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League playoffs alive after a 101-76 rout of Imus at the Alonte Sports Arena here on Saturday night.

The Sharks used a 14-1 run late in the first quarter to pull away for good from the Bandera.

"Nag-time out ako. Sabi ko sa kanila, 'Kailangan tayong dumepensa. Kung ano'ng ginagawa natin sa practice, yun ang gagawin natin. Ganoon lang ka-simple. Huwag tayong lalayo sa ginagawa natin (I called for a time out, I told them we need to play defense, apply what we practiced. That's simple. Keep it up,' Cebu coach Noynoy Falcasantos said in an interview with the Philippine News Agency.

Rhaffy Octobre posted 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal to lead the Sharks, who breached the .500 mark at 13-13 and are back to within a game of the Bicol Volcanoes, 89-87 winners over the Quezon City Capitals in the first game, for the eighth seed in the South.

Joel Lee Yu and Will McAloney each added 13 points.

RJ Deles put up 12 points, one rebound, and one assist for the Jayjay Helterbrand-less Bandera, who finished their season at 6-24.

Helterbrand, who is suffering a hamstring injury, was not in attendance.

The Scores:

Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol 101 - Octobre 19, McAloney 13, Lee Yu 13, Viloria 11, Ubalde 10, Galvez 8, Lao 8, Cortes 8, Huang 4, Cenita 3, NuAez 2, Ilad 2, Mantilla 0, Saycon 0.

Imus-Luxxe White 76 - Deles 12, Cunanan 11, Anderson 10, Ng Sang 10, Nacpil 9, Munsayac 6, Caceres 4, Gonzaga 3, Ong 3, Morales 3, Vito 2, Dedicatoria 2, Cawaling 1, Arellano 0.

Quarterscores: 29-21, 50-37, 75-53, 101-76.

Source: Philippines News Agency