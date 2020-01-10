Cebu water firm bats for environment-friendly Sinulog

The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Thursday encouraged devotees of the Sto. NiAo de Cebu who will be joining the 455th Fiesta SeAor solemn procession and the Sinulog grand parade on January 18 and 19, respectively, to bring water bottles.

Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara, MCWD spokesperson, said in a statement that devotees this year could be kinder to the environment by bringing water bottles or tumblers, which they could fill with the potable water that will be provided by the water district at several stations along the procession and parade routes.

You may enjoy free cold drinking water as six of Metropolitan Cebu Water District's nine drinking water stations for the Sinulog festivities will be serving cold water to all devotees, participants, and guests, Kara said.

MCWD's partner in this project, Kooler Industries, Inc. will provide water dispensers to be filled with cold water in different water stations in the uptown and downtown areas during the two-day celebration.

In providing free water to the devotees, Kara said MCWD expects to help reduce the use of plastics and keep Cebu's garbage at a minimum.

MCWD's #BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) campaign will help the environment. The water stations along Gen. Maxilom Avenue (beside St. Theresa's College), along OsmeAa Boulevard (in front of the Department of Health 7, Bradford Church, Harrison Park, Sony Service Center and across Camp Sergio OsmeAa) will flow with cold water all day long, she said.

Devotees who will join the grand procession of the Sto. NiAo image on January 18 can get free cold water in front of the Department of Health, at Harrison Park, and beside the University of San Carlos South Campus.

During the Sinulog grand parade on January 19, water stations will be situated at the Sunstar Cebu building along Don Pedro Cui St., across the old Sacred Health School campus and in front of MS Motosuit along Gen. Maxilom Avenue.

The water district will also provide free water for out-of-town devotees who will be housed in the Devotee City at a vacant lot near the South Road Properties.

Source: Philippines News Agency