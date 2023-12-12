Cebu trike drivers get vulcanizing biz from P1-M DOLE aid

MANILA: Tricycle drivers from the southern town of Dalaguete will soon operate their own motor parts and vulcanizing shop through the PHP1-million livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment, a labor official said Tuesday. Emmanuel Ferrer, DOLE-Central Visayas officer-in-charge assistant regional director, said the financing was given to the North Dalaguete Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association and will benefit around 54 members. 'We highly encourage our livelihood beneficiaries to make the most out of the livelihood assistance that they received from the government through the DOLE. It is not every day that DOLE releases livelihood assistance and they are very fortunate that they've been chosen and considered to receive it,' Ferrer told the Philippine News Agency. Ferrer said the labor agency's provincial office will assist the group in purchasing the jigs, materials and equipment needed for the business, as well as in the monitoring on how the recipients run their own business. Roque Camarillo, the tricycle drivers' association president, cited the reason why they chose the motor parts and vulcanizing business. 'There is no vulcanizing shop near our place. Apart from this, the profit that we get from the vulcanizing shop business will be an added income to our family,' Camarillo said in Cebuano. Source: Philippines News Agency