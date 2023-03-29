Cebu transport sector braces for Holy Week rush

Transport authorities in Cebu have heightened ports and terminal security preparations in Central Visayas for the upcoming Holy Week. Citing the directives of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) will activate Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2023. The CPA will place all ports in Cebu under heightened alert from April 2 to 10 'to ensure the health, safety, security, and comfort of passengers in anticipation of the surge of passengers who are going home to their provinces.' During the same period last year, CPA recorded a total of 345,445 passengers. This year, the CPA is expecting to double the number of passengers following the 'zero Covid' (coronavirus disease 2019) restrictions, and the long weekend. Meanwhile, Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas director Emmanuel Caindec said he has already directed enforcement teams to conduct random inspections on the road and in eight major terminals in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor. Edilyth Maribojoc, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation communications head, said the Mactan-Cebu International Airport will also implement DOTr's Oplan Biyaheng Ayos from April 2 to 10 to ensure the safety of both domestic and international passengers.

Source: Philippines News Agency