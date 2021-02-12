Cebu reg’l hospital holds mock vaccination rollout

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on Thursday conducted a simulation of the vaccination for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the state-run hospital.

“We are doing our simulation exercises for the implementation of the vaccination program. We would like to see what needs to be done so that we can address them before the actual vaccination starts,” Ann Comendador, head of the VSMMC’s Communication and Reputation Enhancement Section, told the Philippine News Agency.

She said there were about 125-130 hospital employees involved in the simulation.

“The team has prepared a step-by-step process flow for the vaccination po, from registration to the post-vaccination,” she said.

Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas regional director Dr. Jaime Bernadas earlier said the simulation of the cold chain and logistics management of the Covid-19 vaccines held last Tuesday was generally successful.

The drill gave a picture of what will happen as soon as the vaccines come to Cebu and Central Visayas.

“The exercise was meant to orient our partners, our media and the public on how the national government and the recipient regional offices and the recipient hospitals respond to the transport of the vaccines which is very much critical, the time element of which is very much critical in the handling and distribution of the vaccines,” Bernadas said.

He said the simulation took 70 minutes and was within the projected timeframe with some minor hitches which have been addressed during the actual arrival of the vaccines.

He said the regional vaccination program is patterned after the national vaccination plan that will prioritize front-liners, senior citizens, and the indigent population.

The first batch of vaccines that would arrive in the country is made by Pfizer, he said.

VSMMC medical chief Gerardo Aquino said there is a total of 2,904 employees submitted to the list for the inoculation program.

He said they have prepared two floors for the vaccination rollout at the center of Behavioural Sciences building.