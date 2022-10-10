Cebu reclaims top spot, edges Kaya Iloilo in 1st home match

Dynamic Herb Cebu reclaimed the top spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) with a 3-2 win against Kaya Iloilo on Sunday, its first match on its own turf, the Dynamic Herb Stadium in Talisay City.

Mert Altinoz’s hat-trick got the better of Robert Lopez Mendy’s brace as Cebu continued its hot run in the first part of its four-match home stand.

Mendy put on an early silencer to the soldout crowd by scoring the opening goal in the 18th minute to put Kaya Iloilo ahead.

Altinoz, however, put Cebu level with Kaya Iloilo in the 33rd minute.

He then opened the second half with back-to-back goals, one just seconds into the restart and another in the 50th minute, to give Cebu a 3-1 lead.

Mendy kept Kaya Iloilo in the match with an 83rd-minute goal, but the club could not find at least the equalizer in the end.

Cebu has now won five straight matches after a winless spell in its first three games and is back at No. 1 in the standings with 20 points.

Kaya Iloilo, on the other hand, lost for the second time in the season and dropped to third place with 18 points.

