Cebu police probes source of P6.8-M teabag-packed ‘shabu’

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now tracing the source of Chinese teabag-sealed drugs confiscated from a 43-year-old woman during a buy-bust operation on midnight of Tuesday.

Col. Josefino Ligan said the one-kilogram suspected shabu was seized from Noralyn Villesa Bordan alias “Inday Nora”, a native of Sagay City, Negros Oriental.

Bordan was arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Branch headed by Major Randy Caballes in her apartment at Unit 4 Opra, Barangay Kalunasan, this city.

Ligan said the illegal drugs seized from Bordan was similarly packed to the almost 400 kilograms of shabu confiscated from a Chinese national in Makati City in November last year.

According to Caballes, the illegal drugs seized from Bordan has a Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP6.8 million.

“In our (Philippine National Police) past seizure, we saw a similar packaging where the shabu is sealed in a Chinese teabag. The drugs from the suspect (Bordan) is also placed in a green tea bag with Chinese characters,” Ligan said in Cebuano in a radio interview.

Bordan did not deny possessing the one kilo of shabu in her apartment. However, she claimed that she did not know that the Chinese teabag contained shabu.

“Dili sir, gibilin ran a sa ako sir. Wa man ko kahibalo unsa unod sa bag sir. Di man malantaw sa sulod sir kay nakaputos man (No sir, somebody left it to me, sir. I did not know what was inside the bag sir. It could not be known because it is sealed),” Bordan said in a video posted in social media.

Ligan said the shabu seized from the woman was part of a bigger stash of illegal drugs from Metro Manila.

The CCPO placed Bordan under profiling and background checking to identify other personalities who may had transacted with her in the past.

The suspect is now detained at the CCPO in Camp Sotero Cabahug while the police is set to file charges against her for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ligan urged drug personalities in the city to stop their illegal activities particularly during the enhanced community quarantine, as the police continues to conduct operation against illegal drugs, gambling, and loose firearms.

Source: Philippines News Agency